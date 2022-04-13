IPL 2022: 'I Felt it Was the Time to Take Him On'-Robin Uthappa Reflects On Maxwell Onslaught

Sensational counter-attacking half-centuries by Shivam Dube (95 not out off 46) and Robin Uthappa (88 off 50) propelled Chennai Super Kings to a mammoth 216/4 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in an IPL 2022 match at the D.Y Patil Stadium, here on Tuesday. CSK were in a spot of bother at 36-2 after 6.4 overs but Uthappa and Dube took RCB bowlers to the cleaners and stitched a whopping 165 runs off just 74 balls for the third wicket, helping the team post a big total.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Advertisement

Meanwhile Uthappa revealed how he and Dube took centerstage and took the game away from RCB.

“I just allowed him (Dube) to get in and get set. He has been hitting the ball well, I made sure to build a partnership with him. When Maxwell came in to bowl his third over, I felt it was the time to take him on even though it was the bigger boundary. An off-spinner bowling, so I decided to take him on. When the spinners were bowling, I tried to feed him (Dube) as much strike as possible, and when the pacers were back on, I told him to give me the strike back."

Sri Lanka’s mystery spinner Mahesh Theekshana has been bowling really well and he went onto pick up four wickets. Uthappa said the spinner is growing in confidence.

“He (Theekshana) has been bowling well, and he is growing in confidence with each and every game. It’s a relief to get the points, we have been working hard. There are a lot of young faces, we have injuries, and even Deepak’s not there. We have spent a lot of time together, we have gotten closer over the last few days. That was a result of staying together when we were down in the dumps."

Put in to bat first, the out-of-form CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad got off to a good start but he couldn’t carry his innings longer and fell on 17 to Josh Hazlewood. Thereafter, Moeen Ali (3), who came out to bat at No 3 then got run out courtesy of a terrible mix-up between two CSK batters and a sensational fielding effort from RCB debutant Suyash Prabhudessai.

Advertisement

Chennai Super Kings beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 23 runs in their IPL match here on Tuesday. Invited to bat, CSK posted a massive 216 for 4 with Shivam Dube (95 not out off 46 balls) and Robin Uthappa (88 off 50 balls) sharing 165 runs for the third wicket, the highest this season.

For RCB, Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva took two wickets while Josh Hazlewood got one. Chasing the huge target, RCB were restricted to 193 for 9.

Advertisement

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here