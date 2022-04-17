IPL 2022: I Felt We're 30-40 Runs Short, Lost Too Many Early Wickets - Shikhar Dhawan After Defeat Against SRH

Punjab Kings stand-in captain Shikhar Dhawan admitted that his team lost too many wickets early and were 30-40 runs short against Sunrisers Hyderabad at DY Patil Stadium. Asked to bat first, Punjab lost four wickets for 61 in 8 overs and then lost five wickets on the last 7 balls of the innings to get bundled out for 151. Sunrisers Hyderabad outclassed Punjab Kings in all three departments to register a 7-wicket win.

Punjab missed their captain Mayank Agarwal at the top as they lose too many wickets in the powerplay overs. The stylish opener was ruled out after injuring his toe in a training session.

Dhawan provided an update on Mayank’s fitness and said he is expected to return for their next game.

“Mayank Agarwal is much better now and hopefully he will be ready for the next game," Dhawan said in the post-match presentation.

The southpaw said it was a good wicket to bat on but their batters except Liam Livingstone failed to capitalize and lost too many wickets.

“I felt we were 30-40 short, we lost too many early wickets and that hurt us. Once we lost too many wickets then we had to take the game deep and I thought Livingstone played really well. It was a nice wicket, had extra bounce," he added.

The veteran opener said that there will be a discussion about losing early wickets in the powerplay which has happened on several occasions.

“We will be talking to our batting unit and it’s often happened that we lost too many early wickets, so we have to make sure we have wickets in hand till 13-14 overs," Dhawan asserted.

Talking about his bowling unit, Dhawan said it is performing well but they need a collective effort from all three departments to go ahead in the tournament.

“Our bowling is doing well and we have to do everything well together and that is the key for us to go ahead in the tournament. 3-4 games in a row totally can change a whole scenario," he concluded.

Punjab are currently at the seventh spot on the points table with three wins out of six matches. They will next clash against Delhi Capitals on April 20 at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

