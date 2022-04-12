IPL 2022: 'I Focus On How Far His Sixes Go'-Sanjay Manjrekar Feels Virat Kohli's Game Has Diminished

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar is not convinced with Virat Kohli’s performance in IPL 2022. The King as he is known in the cricketing circles, did well to get starts against Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians (both forties), but couldn’t complete them into a half centuries. Although, he played a very crucial role as RCB almost made a mockery of Mumbai Indians total with Anuj Rawat and he going after MI bowlers.

Meanwhile, Manjrekar has closely followed Kohli and concluded that Kohli is not in form. “Virat Kohli did score some runs but when I see him, I focus on how far his sixes go – near the boundary, in the stands or the second tier. He’s still only just clearing the boundary ropes and this is what I have often said in the past year – Virat Kohli’s power game has diminished a bit. Five-six years ago he used to hit big sixes. I will focus on that and not him hitting 50 or 60 runs. Once his power game gets better then I’ll say Virat Kohli has arrived in T20 cricket", said Manjrekar while speaking to ESPNcricinfo.

When Virat Kohli takes guard for Royal Challengers Bangalore in a much-anticipated clash with Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday night, he will be eyeing to equal a unique feat that so far has only been managed by his India teammate and IPL rival Rohit Sharma. Should Kohli score 53 runs against CSK tonight, he will become just the second batter in IPL history after Rohit to score 1000 runs against a single opposition.

In 21 innings, Kohli has scored 948 runs against CSK - the most by any player against the four-time champions in IPL history. In the list of most runs against a single opponent, Kohli is third behind Rohit Sharma and David Warner.

Rohit has struck 1018 runs in 30 innings against two-time IPL winners Kolkata Knight Riders while Warner has 976 runs in 25 innings against KKR.

