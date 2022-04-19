IPL 2022: "I Just Wanted to Set an Example" - Shreyas Iyer on His Batting Approach During 85-run Knock vs RR

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer’s 85-run valiant knock went in vain as his team suffered a narrow 7-run defeat against Rajasthan Royals at Brabourne Stadium. Chasing a mammoth target of 218, Iyer led his team from the front as his 51-ball innings was laced with 4 sixes and 7 fours. However, Yuzvendra Chahal turned the tide in his team’s favour with a hat-trick where Iyer also lost his wicket.

The KKR captain said that the wicket of Aaron Finch shifted the momentum as his team slowed down a bit in the massive chase where RR bowlers took the advantage.

“I think from the start we got, we really were going well according to the run-rate. Finchy was good but once he was out, we slowed down a bit. We lacked a bit over there, but it’s a part of the game," Shreyas Iyer said in the post-match presentation.

Finch and Shreyas set the platform for KKR with a massive 107-run stand. Finch scored 58 runs off 28 balls but his wicket gave RR an upper hand.

Talking about the KKR’s plan for the chase, Iyer said he had to bat through the end and the other batter had to take charge from the first ball itself but it didn’t happen for them.

“Unfortunately we couldn’t click. My plan was to bat through the end, the opposite batsman had to take it on from ball one. The matchup Rana had was with Chahal. He did not time that and it happens," he added.

Iyer further heaped praises on the opposition’s centurion Jos Buttler and called him a classy batsman.

“He [Buttler] started a bit slow and after that, he just went off. The way he manoeuvres the ball, he is a classy batsman. Kudos to the way he batted. If we had got him out early, the scoreboard would’ve looked very different," Iyer said.

The skipper further said that dew didn’t play a big role in the match as it was just a great wicket to bat on.

“Dew didn’t play a big role tonight. Amazing wicket to bat on. Unfortunately, Brabourne hasn’t been great for us. Hopefully, we will come back hard in the coming games," he said.

On his own knock, Iyer asserted that he wanted to set an example for his team that if the opposition can score then they can also.

“There is a lot of pressure and I love pressure. I just wanted to set an example, doesn’t matter whatever score they get. If they can get it, I can get it as well. That’s how I was thinking," he added.

