IPL 2022: 'I Love Watching Every Minute of Him Bat'-Graeme Swann On PBKS Veteran

With business end of the tournament approaching, all eyes are on Shikhar Dhawan and Punjab Kings. The 36-year-old has been in prime form and has already accounted for 197 runs in five matches with an average of 40. Even in the last game, he made sure that Punjab were off to a good start against Mumbai Indians after Mayank Agarwal departed after a quickfire fifty. Dhawan will again get an opportunity to make the most of the purple patch as they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Sunrisers began their campaign with two defeats but bounced back with three successive wins — against Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders — and look good for more, going by the trend of their improving performance.

Punjab Kings had a morale-boosting 12-run win over Mumbai Indians in their last outing and the Sunrisers would certainly know that the Mayank Agarwal-led side, who are in the third spot, would be a tough team to beat.

Meanwhile former England cricketer and commentator Graeme Swann had paid the biggest compliment to Gabbar, calling him Mr IPL. He was mighty pleased with the way he has played so far.

“Clearly he’s in a form of his life. I mean he’s been playing a pink suit gear dog in the TATA IPL. I mean he is Mr. IPL (for me) and I love watching every minute of him bat like that (when he’s in his elements)."

“As soon as Shikhar Dhawan plays a shot over extra cover for a six early on in his innings, you know he’s in for a good time. And these are some vintage Shikhar Dhawan shots. He’s brilliant down the ground, brilliant over the square, that little ramp over the top, a flick to the leg side. He’s amazing."

A resurgent Sunrisers Hyderabad would look to extend their three-match winning steak but have their task cut out against Punjab Kings.

