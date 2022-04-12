IPL 2022: I Think Things Will Get Better if MS Dhoni is Back as CSK Captain - RP Singh

Former India pacer RP Singh feels that Chennai Super Kings should re-appoint Mahendra Singh Dhoni as their captain after a disastrous start to the ongoing season. Defending champions Chennai are going through a rough patch and have failed to register a win in the first four matches. Things have not gone as planned for new skipper Ravindra Jadeja, who took over the captaincy reins from MS Dhoni at the start of this season.

The defending champions have not been able to find the right balance in the squad as both batters and bowlers have failed to strike the right chord so far. With Deepak Chahar getting ruled out, they lack wicket-taking options with the new ball.

The former pacer feels that CSK are looking like a very weak team and it’s time for Dhoni to return as captain.

“There are problems in both batting and bowling. It doesn’t happen often that CSK changes its playing XI after just 2-3 games and changes batting order. But now everything looks uncertain and it looks a very weak team. The games that they have lost, they weren’t competing in it for a long time," RP Singh told Cricbuzz.

“I think things will get better if Dhoni is back as a captain. This is the team that they have and they will need to find combinations that work for them," he added.

During the same discussion, former wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel also claims that CSK have a lot of question marks when it comes to their batting and bowling combinations.

“It won’t happen that a team will lose all 14 games. But yes, the Chennai team has a lot of question marks, be it about their bowling combination or their batting. They have Robin Uthappa and Ambati Rayudu, but Ruturaj Gaikwad’s form has drastically changed," Parthiv said.

“They have made a big change with Jadeja as captain. Dhoni is batting at No.7. Sometimes Theekshana is playing, and Milne is injured. When you lose 4-5 matches in the beginning itself the team morale goes down," he added.

