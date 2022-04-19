Former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has made a bold prediction about Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Umran Malik who has impressed one and all with his superfast bowling. According to Gavaskar, the pace sensation has the potential to become an “unplayable bowler" if he works on his strengths.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

“If he can control the wides down the leg side, he will be a tremendous bowler because that will mean he’ll be attacking the stumps all the time, and with his pace, it’s not easy to hit straight. If he bowls wicket-to-wicket, he’s going to be pretty much an unplayable bowler. He’s going to play for India," said Gavaskar on Cricket Live on Star Sports, as reported by NDTV.

The former India captain feels that Malik has been very impressive with his speed. But more than his speed, his accuracy has impressed Gavaskar.

Advertisement

The 22-year-old Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer has been in superb form in IPL 2022. The Jammu & Kashmir-born bowler has till now picked up nine wickets in the ongoing season of the IPL.

Malik, known for his lethal deliveries and superfast bowling, scalped four wickets in the last match against Punjab Kings, played on April 17, in Mumbai.

Batting first, the Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings team registered a total of 151 runs in 20 overs. While bowling the final over of the innings, Malik produced a terrific show as he picked up three wickets without conceding a single run. He bowled four overs and claimed four wickets by giving away 28 runs.

Apart from Malik, his fellow Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar bagged three wickets to bundle out Punjab Kings for 151 runs.

In reply, the Hyderabad-based franchise lost their first three wickets scoring 77 runs. But later, Aiden Markram (41 not out off 27 balls) and wicketkeeper Nicholas Pooran (35 not out off 30 deliveries) notched a healthy partnership of 75 runs off 50 balls to secure an important victory for their side. Eventually, Kane Williamson’s Sunrisers Hyderabad won the match with seven balls remaining.

Advertisement

Umran Malik’s team is currently placed at 5th position in the points table. SRH recovered from early jolts in the tournament and won four of its last games.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here