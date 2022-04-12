IPL 2022: 'I'm Extremely Grateful for Chennai; Learned A Lot from MS Dhoni'-Faf du Plessis

All set to take on his old team, Faf du Plessis is gearing up for the South African derby in style. One the mainstay at CSK, Du Plessis is now RCB skipper and would look to give his all when he take them on Tuesday night at the DY Patil stadium. While the men in red and black and slowly getting into the nick, CSK is at their worst, losing four games on the trot.

“It would be really great to play against Chennai. As I said I have got an incredible amount of love and respect from the people for everything that they have done. So it would be a great day to see everyone again and obviously when we walk on the field hopefully I can put in some performances to get RCB the win on that game," Faf said on ‘Inside RCB’ show.

“I’m extremely grateful for Chennai and being around with them for more than 10 years. They have a special place in my heart and I have learned a lot from MS Dhoni, he’s a fantastic captain as well, so I’m sitting in a position where I can learn from two of the great leaders in Indian cricket."

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings would need to lift themselves after a nightmarish start to the season and play a “complete" game when they take on a high-flying Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL in Mumbai on Tuesday. In words of head coach Stephen Fleming, the team’s self-belief is shaken after four losses in a row.

The four-time champions haven’t played the cricket they are known for under skipper Ravindra Jadeja, who has not been able to lead from the front. The seniors in the team including ‘Thala’ Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu and Dwayne Bravo need to step up in this crisis situation. CSK have posted 200 plus score once so far while scoring sub-par totals in the other three games.

