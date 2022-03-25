IPL 2022: Indian Premier League Winners List from 2008 to 2021

On April 18, 2008, the first-ever Indian Premier League match was played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders. On June 1, 2008, Rajasthan Royals won the inaugural Indian Premier League trophy, beating Chennai Super Kings by 3 wickets. Fast forward to 2022, the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League will be played, starting from March 26, where 2021 finalists Chennai Super Kings face Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, from 7:30 PM IST onwards.

Looking back at 14 seasons being played so far, the most successful team in the league has been Mumbai Indians, who have lifted the IPL trophy on five occasions. The second best has been Chennai Super Kings, who have now won four IPL trophies. No other side comes close to these two IPL giants’ successes. We take a look back at the IPL winner’s list till 2021.

2008 – Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals were the first side to get their hands on the Indian Premier League trophy, beating Chennai Super Kings by three wickets in the finals of the first edition of the league. Shane Warne led Rajasthan Royals to win the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League.

2009 – Deccan Chargers

Led by Adam Gilchrist, Deccan Chargers won the second edition of the Indian Premier League, beating Royal Challengers Bangalore in the finals by a meagre six runs in a thrilling contest to win the league in 2009.

2010 – Chennai Super Kings

The MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings won the 2010 Indian Premier League, beating Mumbai Indians in the finals by a dominating 22 runs. CSK posted 168/5 on the board, however, the pressure on Mumbai became immense as a clinical CSK side restricted the opposition to 146/9 to win their first IPL trophy.

2011 – Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings imposed their dominance as the MS Dhoni-led side became the first side to win two back-to-back IPL trophies. CSK reached the final of the 2011 edition and beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by a staggering 58 runs to win their second IPL trophy.

2012 – Kolkata Knight Riders

In 2012, Chennai Super Kings reached their third consecutive final, however, it was not meant for the MS Dhoni-led CSK side as Kolkata Knight Riders chased down a mammoth target of 190 in the finals, to beat CSK by 5 wickets in the finals as the Gautam Gambhir led KKR side won their maiden IPL trophy.

2013 – Mumbai Indians

Reaching their fourth consecutive IPL finals, Chennai Super Kings faced Mumbai Indians in the finals of the 2013 IPL edition. But once again, it was not meant for CSK as Mumbai Indians held their nerves despite a bad start. Mumbai posted 148/9 and given the strength CSK possessed at the time, the finals was theirs for the taking. But Mumbai was able to restrict CSK from reaching the target, beating the Dhoni-led side by 23 runs to win their maiden IPL trophy.

2014 – Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders bounced back in 2014 as the Gautam Gambhir led KKR won their second IPL trophy, beating Punjab Kings (199/4) in the finals by three wickets.

2015 – Mumbai Indians

Another final for Chennai Super Kings, who faced Mumbai Indians in the finals of the 2015 edition. While CSK wanted to avenge the 2013 final loss, Mumbai Indians got the better of CSK once again as Mumbai won the finals by 41 runs to win their second IPL trophy.

2016 – Sunrisers Hyderabad

A massive change in the IPL as Sunrisers Hyderabad faced Royal Challengers Bangalore in the finals of the 2016 edition, but unfortunately for the Virat Kohli led RCB side, Sunrisers Hyderabad got the better of their opponents as SRH beat RCB by 8 runs in a thrilling final to win their maiden IPL trophy.

2017 – Mumbai Indians

The Rohit Sharma led Mumbai Indians faced Rising Pune Super Giants which was captained by MS Dhoni at the time. However, Mumbai defied all odds as MI beat RPS by just 1 run, to win their third IPL trophy.

2018 – Chennai Super Kings

It was redemption for Chennai Super Kings on making their return to the IPL as the MS Dhoni-led side clinched their third IPL trophy, beating 2016 IPL winners Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets in the finals.

2019 – Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians came back stronger and better in the 2019 edition of the IPL, however, a final where two giants clashed on the biggest stage once again as MI faced CSK. Mumbai Indians however went on to win the match by 1 run in a nail-biting finale, with Mumbai Indians winning their fourth IPL trophy.

2020 – Mumbai Indians

Dominant and supreme, Mumbai Indians became the first side to win five IPL trophies as the Rohit Sharma led side beat Delhi Capitals in the finals of the 2020 edition by 5 wickets, to clinch their fifth IPL trophy and first time to successfully defend their title.

2021 – Chennai Super Kings

An IPL final just seems incomplete without Chennai Super Kings, as CSK have played nine finals out of 14 editions played, however, it was destiny as the MS Dhoni-led CSK side beat Kolkata Knight Riders in the finals to win their fourth IPL trophy.

