IPL 2022: ‘INR 1 crore Fine, Point Deductions’- BCCI’s Strict Sanctions for Bio-Bubble Breach

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to make some massive changes in the COVID-19 breach policy for the upcoming season of Indian Premier League. BCCI had to stop the last season of IPL midway after several players were tested positive for COVID-19 in the Indian leg and unfortunately, the league was shifted to the UAE later in September for the second half. This time the cricket board has set new rules for the breach of protocols by players, team officials and their family members.

“The COVID-19 pandemic poses a serious threat to the health of individuals and the cooperation, commitment and adherence by each Person Subject To These Operational Rules to the measure put in place to provide a safe environment is of paramount importance," the BCCI said in its operational rules for the IPL 2022.

From players to the IPL franchise, everybody will pay a big prize if a breach of protocols happens in the upcoming season according to updated sanctions issued by the board.

Here is the list of punishments the player, a team official or match official will serve on the bubble according to new sanctions.

When the person commits the offence for the first time - He/she will enter the quarantine period again for 7 days and more provided in Health & Safety Protocols. The person will also be fined their 100 per cent match fees for the number of matches they missed.

Second offence: If the person commits the offence again for the second time then he/she has to serve a one-match suspension without pay following the completion of the mandatory re-quarantine issued in the Health & Safety Protocols.

Third offence: The franchise will suffer a massive blow if the person committed the offence for the third time as it will lead to his removal from the registered squad for the rest of the season and the team will not be allowed a replacement player.

Sanctions for a family member:

First offence - If a family member of the player, team official or match official, breaches the COVID-19 protocol then he/she will enter the quarantine period. The player, team and match official will also undergo the quarantine again for 7 days of the time period provided in the Health & Safety Protocols during IPL 2022. He/she will also be fined their 100 per cent match fees for the number of matches they missed.

Second offence - The family member has to avoid breaching the offence for the second time because they will be removed from the bubble for the rest of the season and the player, team official or match official will undergo the quarantine again for 7 days of the time period provided in the Health & Safety Protocols during IPL 2022. He/she will also be fined their 100 per cent match fees for the number of matches they missed.

BCCI has introduced some other sanctions for the breach.

“Unable to field a team on account of Covid for any match due to having less than 12 players available in the playing XI (of which at least 7 must be Indian) plus 1 substitute fielder. The BCCI, at its discretion, will attempt to reschedule the match for later in the season. If this is not possible, the issue will be referred to the IPL Technical Committee. The decision of the IPL Technical Committee will be final and binding," said a BCCI communique.

If a franchise allows any person to enter the bio-secure bubble to make contact with the players or the support staff without following the board BCCI protocols which includes a 7-day quarantine period and negative COVID-19 test as provided in the Health and Safety Protocols during IPL 2022, then they have to pay a hefty price for it.

In the first offence - the franchise has to a fine to BCCI of INR 1 crore. If the offence is committed for the second time then 1 point will be deducted from the points table. While for the third or more offences- a deduction of 2 points will be done each time.

In case of an unauthorized departure from the bubble of a Player, or a family member of the same a fine will be paid by the franchisee to the cricket board of the pro-rata League Fee that would have been paid to the player if he had been available for the matches during the re-quarantine period.

Other breaches of the Health and Safety Protocols during IPL 2022 (e.g. non-provision of the “must have" facilities in the hotels, training facilities & ground transportation). BCCI will work with the franchisee to effect compliance. If there are further persistent breaches, the BCCI will make a Complaint to be heard under section 6 of these Operational Rules.

If a person misses COVID-19 tests then they have to pay a price for it. He/she will receive a warning and if the situation occurs again then it will lead to a fine of Rs 75,000 per offence. The person will also be barred to enter a stadium or training facility until the missed test is performed.

“Franchises and other entities responsible for the individual Bio-Secure Bubbles may impose their own code of conduct to deal with breaches by members of their bubble for protocols such as hand washing /sanitization and respiratory etiquettes. Persons Subject To These Operational Rules should also be aware of the applicable laws in India regarding the wearing of masks and social distancing and the imposition of fines, if any." the advisory note further added.

