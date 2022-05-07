IPL 2022: 'It Shows a Lot of Character About Himself': Shane Watson Hails Ravindra Jadeja For Relinquishing CSK's Captaincy

Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson feels that Ravindra Jadeja’s decision to step down as Chennai Super Kings captain showed his character as it’s not easy to do that. Last month, Jadeja relinquished CSK captaincy after their poor start to the season. Things didn’t work out well for Jadeja as the CSK captain as they won just two matches out of 8 during his captaincy stint. The captaincy also affected Jadeja’s game as he has not been able to perform at his best. The southpaw stepped down as captain to focus on his own game as MS Dhoni took over the charge again.

Watson said he was surprised when Jadeja was announced as the captain, according to him Dhoni has the aura around him as the skipper and it was going to be difficult for the all-rounder to lead the team with a four-time IPL winning skipper in the middle playing for his team.

“When I heard initially that Jadeja was going to take over, I was blown away because everyone knows that when MS is on the field, just the control and respect and the aura he has around him as a leader, it was going to be difficult for Jadeja no matter what. I was surprised, if MS did not play in a game, got injured or they rested him for a game, then absolutely I thought it was a great chance for Jadeja to take over and do a couple of games here and there. To sort of be captain, take over when MS is going to be on the field, was always going to be very difficult for Jadeja," Watson said on The Grade Cricketer Podcast.

During his captaincy stint, Jadeja scored just 112 runs in 8 matches as the finishing instinct was missing from his batting. While with the ball he picked just 5 wickets.

Watson further talked about how stepping down as captain might affect the player as he himself felt publicly shamed when he relinquished Rajasthan Royals’ captaincy.

“In the end, I do feel a little bit of sorry for Jadeja because he is a great guy, incredibly skilled cricketer who is just getting better. In the end, to see sort of publicly put himself in that position, I feel bit of sorry for him because he did not have to get to that stage but in the end, it is the right call for MS to take over. It is a really big call to step down as captain when there is bit of pressure on you, you feel that you are publicly shamed in a way, I did when I stepped down as captain of Rajasthan Royals. For Jadeja to be able to do that, it shows a lot of character about himself. Huge kudos to him," he further stated.

