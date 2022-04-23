IPL 2022: 'It Was a Bit Spicy Upfront' - RCB Skipper Faf du Plessis After Crushing Defeat Against SRH

Royal Challengers Bangalore suffered an embarrassing 9-wicket defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad after a dismal batting performance. RCB were bundled out for just 68 in 16.1 overs as nine of their batters registered a single-digit score which included three ducks. After the humiliating defeat, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis admitted that it was a bad in the office for the team as they lost too many wickets in the first four overs.

The RCB captain said that they need to find a way to set the foundation of a score in the initial overs and is ready to sacrifice a few runs in the powerplay overs as he feels that the team is losing too many wickets in the initial overs.

Advertisement

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

“The first four overs, we shouldn’t have lost so many wickets, it was a bit spicy upfront. We still got to find a way to set a foundation (in the upcoming games), even if it’s sacrificing a few runs in the powerplay. We just needed to get through that phase where the ball was swinging and seaming, one you get through it, it becomes easier," Du Plessis said after the defeat.

The 37-year-old further said it was a good wicket to bat and it was Marco Jansen who derailed the RCB innings with his first over.

“This wicket looked the best, the expectations were pretty high, it was a very good wicket. There are no excuses though. Jansen bowled well in his first over swinging the ball both ways and got the big wickets," he added.

RCB vs SRH Highlights IPL 2022 Updates

Jansen claimed the big wickets of Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli and Anuj Rawat in the second over of the match and RCB just failed to recover from that.

Advertisement

Talking about the message he is going to convey to his players after the massive defeat, Du Plessis said that the players have to keep their chin up and take some learning from the match.

“You want to make sure you don’t get a lot emotional, it was a bad day at the office, but you need to keep your chin up and need to get the learning from it. As a team we need to move forward, it’s a long tournament," he concluded.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here