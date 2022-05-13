IPL 2022: 'It Was a Little Bit Unlucky'-Stephen Fleming on Power Cut at Wankhede

Chennai Super Kings were left fuming as the unavailability of the Decision Review System (DRS) cost them two wickets in the initial phase of their IPL 2022 match against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium here on Thursday. As soon as he was given out lbw to a delivery that looked going down the leg-side to the naked eye, CSK’s Devon Conway looked at the umpire and consulted his opening partner Ruturaj Gaikwad, who went on to speak to the umpires. But Conway trudged back to the dugout without taking the help of the video umpire as he was told that DRS was not available due to technical reasons.

A couple of overs later, Robin Uthappa was given lbw to Jasprit Bumrah and he too checked with the umpire whether he could review it or not and was sadly told that was not possible. Though Uthappa’s case looked more straightforward, the fact that the batter can’t utilise the facility of the video umpire made for strange viewing.

Meanwhile, CSK head coach Stephen Fleming echoed the same feeling, adding that they are a bit disappointed with the way things panned out. “It was a little bit unlucky, that it happened at that time. Yeah we are a bit disappointed, but that’s still part of the game, isn’t it? But yeah, [that] sort of set off a chain of events that were not in our favour. But we should be better than that, it certainly wasn’t a great start," he said in response to at the post-match press conference."

CSK had a horrendous season which saw them losing four games in a row initially in the tournament. This was followed by Ravindra Jadeja stepping down from the position of skipper. Although, MS Dhoni returned and CSK made an impact winning the very first game under his captaincy, they couldn’t turn their campaign around.

“We’re still learning about our squad, as most teams are, and hopefully we can learn a lot over the next couple of games and go forward. What I can say is that, there’s not much margin between having a great season and a not-so-great season. So we’ve been through enough of these seasons to know that. So we’re not going too much over, but we do need to improve in some areas," Fleming, who played for CSK in the inaugural IPL season, remarked.

