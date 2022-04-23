IPL 2022: 'It Was Very Disappointing What Happened in That Last Over'-Shane Watson

The last over drama between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals saw angry Rishabh Pant demanding his batters walk off the field after umpire Nitin Menon denied the side a possible no ball. It was the final over and Delhi Capitals needed 36. West Indies’ Rovman Powell had hit three sixes off the first three balls. It was here that the drama began with Delhi Capitals demanding a no ball as it was a full toss. Rishabh Pant thought that it was chest high as well. With umpire Nitin Menon standing firm, Pant lost his cool and asked the batters to leave the field immediately. He also asked Amre to rush to the middle. In the end, it was Shane Watson, former World Cup winner, who stepped in and asked Pant to calm down.

“It was very disappointing what happened in that last over. Unfortunately, we were in that position in the game where we were not able to put things together long enough throughout that game. And look, in the end, what we at the Delhi Capitals don’t stand for is what happened. The umpire’s decision whether it’s right or wrong, we have to accept it. And someone running on the field is…we can’t accept and well it’s not good enough," said Watson.

“In the end, the thing is you’ve got to accept the umpire’s decision whether it’s a good one or a not-so-good one. So in the end we’ve just got to get on with the game. And that’s the thing I was communicating at that point of time as well. To just make sure we get on with the game, whether we agree with a decision or not. Always taught as youngsters that you’ve got to accept the umpire’s decision and that’s what we should have done," he added.

DC staff had started protesting very early after the ball was bowled. It was Kuldeep Yadav, who was at the nonstriker’s end, who protested first. Kuldeep, who was at the non-striker’s end, gestured to the umpires demanding that the last delivery be checked for a possible no-ball on height. Powell joined in having a chat with the umpires too. The umpires stood their ground, saying the delivery was legal.

Pant then gestured Powell and Kuldeep to come out though assistant coach Shane Watson tried to reason him out. Another DC coaching staff member Praveen Amre went into the playing arena but was told to go back by the umpires. The match though resumed after a long delay and DC lost by 15 runs.

“It seems that way in the way the game panned out in the last couple of balls. There’s no question that when there’s a big stoppage of play like that, it changes the momentum. It gave Obed McCoy a little bit of time to regroup as well. In the end the way the game panned out, that stoppage did play into RajasthanRoyals’ hands. It was an unfortunate stoppage," said Watson.

