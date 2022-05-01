Chennai Superkings have made a big change at the top, removing Ravindra Jadeja and reinstating old captain MS Dhoni. It was reported that Jadeja himself resigned after the team’s horror run this season which sees them sitting at eighth in the table, with just two wins from eight matches. According to the newspaper ‘The Indian Express,’ Dhoni took over the job in the ‘larger interest of the franchise.’

“This is a decision taken by the team management and Jaddu, a decision which we have now published in the press. Team officials didn’t have a say in this, only the team management. Jaddu expressed his desire to relinquish captaincy and give it back to MSD, who is taking up the responsibility in the larger interest of the franchise," Viswanathan told the newspaper.

It was also reported earlier that it was Dhoni who asked the management to retain Jadeja as the first retention at the time of the auction. CSK had retained Jadeja for 16 Cr, while Dhoni himself was the second retention with 12 Cr. The idea was Dhoni would oversee the proceedings and chip in even as Jadeja continue to take decisions on the field. On Saturday, the team revealed that Jadeja will be stepping down with immediate effect which means MS Dhoni will lead the side against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

“Ravindra Jadeja has decided to relinquish captaincy to focus and concentrate more on his game & has requested MS Dhoni to lead CSK. MS Dhoni has accepted to lead CSK in the larger interest & to allow Jadeja to focus on his game," CSK said in a statement.

Jadeja’s own game has also suffered due to the pressure that comes with leadership responsibility as he has scored only 112 runs and taken five wickets in the eight games so far.

While CSK won their fourth IPL title under Dhoni with a ‘Dad’s Army’ last year, the legendary former India skipper wanted to prepare someone for this responsibility and thus, the second senior-most player Jadeja was thrust into the leadership role.

The official announcement came a day before CSK started their campaign.

