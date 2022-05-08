IPL 2022: Jagadeesha Suchith Scripts History After Dismissing Virat Kohli on First Ball of Match

Sunrisers Hyderabad left-arm spinner Jagadeesha Suchith scripted his name in the record books by dismissing Virat Kohli on a golden duck at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. The left-arm orthodox spinner claimed the wicket of Kohli on the first ball of the match. The RCB maestro tried to flick Suchith and the ball went straight to Kane Willaimson at short mid-wicket as the SRH skipper took an easy catch. Kohli was in disbelief after registering another golden duck as it was not even a wicket-taking delivery from Suchith but his lean patch continued.

Suchith became the third spinner in the Indian Premier League history to claim a wicket on the first ball of a match.

Spinners taking a wicket first ball of an IPL match

Kevin Pietersen in Durban - IPL 2009

Marlon Samuels in Cuttack - IPL 2012

Jagadeesha Suchith in Mumbai - IPL 2022

The left-arm spinner, who replaced Shreyas Gopal in the XI, also claimed the wicket of Rajat Patidar at a crucial stage of the game. He was the pick of the bowlers for SRH with excellent figures of 2/30 in his quota of 4 overs.

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bat against Sunrisers Hyderabad. RCB are in a tricky spot on the points table and have to focus on winning every game from here to keep their playoffs hopes alive. They also have the worst Net Run Rate at this stage.

Skipper Kane Williamson was confident after being asked to chase the target but he wants his bowlers to get the job done.

Du Plessis led from the front with an unbeaten half-century while Dinesh Karthik provided the late flourish as Royal Challengers Bangalore overcame a jittery start to post 192/3. The RCB skipper slammed eight boundaries and two sixes en route to his 50-ball 73 not out, his third fifty this season and seized the initiative after he lost his opening partner Virat Kohli on the first ball of the match.

The South African veteran along with Rajat Patidar (48 in 38 balls; 4×4, 2×6) laid a solid foundation with a 105-run third wicket partnership off 73 balls.

