Jasprit Bumrah and Tim David powered Mumbai Indians to a thrilling 5-wicket win over Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Saturday. Mumbai’s victory helped Royal Challengers Bangalore to seal a place in the playoffs as Delhi Capitals with the 14 points were knocked out of the race.

David played a blistering knock of 34 runs off 11 balls to shift the momentum in Mumbai’s favour when things were not going their way. While Varma also played a pivotal role in the chase by scoring 21 runs in a tricky situation.

However, it was Bumrah who was the standout performer for Mumbai with his three wickets which restricted Delhi to 159/7.

Chasing a 160-run target, Mumbai Indians were off to a sluggish start as captain Rohit Sharma had a tough time facing the Delhi pacers as he managed to open his account on the 10th ball he faced. However, Anrich Nortje ended his misery soon and dismissed him on just 2. Dewald Brevis joined hands with Ishan Kishan to revive the chase as MI registered their lowest powerplay score this season - 27/1.

Kishan showed a glimpse of his talent for which MI went all out for him in the auction in the 48-run knock but he failed to convert it into a big score and was dismissed by Kuldeep Yadav. Young sensation Brevis got a couple of life but he also failed to capitalize on that and was dismissed on 37 runs off 33 balls.

However, Varma and David once again came to the rescue of Mumbai as they guided them to finish the season on a high with the win. David smashed 4 sixes and 1 four during his blistering knock which helped his former team RCB to qualify for the playoff. While Varma’s knock was laced with a six and a four each.

Earlier, Bumrah brought his A-game on the table in Mumbai’s last match of the season as he claimed three crucial wickets of Mitchell Marsh, Prithvi Shaw and Rovman Powell. Interestingly all three dismissals came in completely different styles. He dismissed Marsh on a good length delivery as the Aussie batter edged it to the slip, Shaw became a victim of the short ball as he gloved the ball to the wicketkeeper, while Powell was outclassed by the yorker as Bumrah cleaned him up in the penultimate over.

Asked to bat first, Delhi Capitals lose their top-order early as 31 runs on the scoreboard which put pressure on skipper Rishabh Pant who was unable to play his natural game. The skipper played cautiously at the start but played too many dot balls as he failed to rotate strike at regular intervals. However, he tried to switch gears in the 16th over of Ramandeep Singh with a couple of boundaries and a six but got dismissed on the last ball of it poking a wide delivery.

While Powell scored some big shots to help Delhi Capitals score a fighting total. He scored 43 runs off 34 balls where he struck 4 sixes and a four. However, a collective effort from Mumbai Indians’ bowlers restricted them to 159/7.

Apart from Bumrah’s 3/25, Daniel Sams (1/30) and Riley Meredith (0/9 in 2 overs) bowled well as did the spin duo of Mayank Markande (1/26) and Hrithik Shooken (0/34). Ramandeep Singh (2/29 in 2 overs) also managed to scalp two wickets.

