Delhi Capitals opener Prithvi Shaw returned into action after a hiatus of 20 days. He suffered a high fever a couple of weeks ago and was hospitalised later. However, on Saturday, he was cleared to feature in the playing XI, replacing all-rounder Lalit Yadav in the game against Mumbai Indians (MI) at Wankhede Stadium.

After being asked to bat first, Prithvi provided a decent start to DC, smashing boundary against Daniel Sams in the first over. While the Australian duo of David Warner and Mitchell Marsh departed cheaply, the Delhi opener kept the scoreboard ticking with his powerful shots. (IPL 2022 MI vs DC Live Score)

Prithvi was going great as he had already smashed a six and a couple of boundaries. But before he could score big, he was undone by Jasprit Bumrah’s bouncer in the sixth over. The delivery was unplayable and went on to smash the batter’s gloves. Shaw tried to evade it but couldn’t get his hands down. The ball brushed his gloves and went up in the air. Ishan Kishan dived forward to take a remarkable catch.

The batsman was floored by the delivery and by the time he was up again, he was departed for 24 off 23 balls. DC were reduced to 31/3 inside the powerplay.

Take a look at the dismissal of Prithvi Shaw:

Rishabh Pant & Co cannot afford to lose this game as a defeat would lead them out of the playoff race, letting Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) participate in the eliminator against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Delhi Capitals are currently placed fifth on the table with 14 points and a win will help them knock out RCB with a superior net run rate.

Earlier, MI skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to field first. The five-time champions have made a couple of changes to their line-up; Dewald Brevis is back into the mix and replaced Tristan Stubbs. Hrithik Shokeen has also come back in place of injured Sanjay Yadav.

“We are going to bowl first. Good track. Wanted to have a score in front of us. Crucial for us that we restrict them and then bat freely. We were inconsistent throughout the season. The talk in the group is that we need to come together. There will be a few eyes on us, so we got to come up with the best. We have tried a few things in the last few games keeping an eye on the future. We want to finish on a high," said Rohit after winning the toss.

