IPL 2022: Jaydev Unadkat Stresses on 'Collective Effort' from Bowling Unit Ahead of CSK Clash

Desperate to snap their losing streak, Mumbai Indians pacer Jaydev Unadkat on Wednesday said all they need is a “collective effort" from the bowlers when they take on Chennai Super Kings in an IPL game here on Thursday.

Mumbai Indians are enduring a winless season, having lost all six matches so far. Their attack led by Jasprit Bumrah, has been taken to the cleaners by the opposition batters.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

Unadkat himself, Basil Thampi and Murugan Ashwin have all leaked runs in abundance.

Advertisement

“There has to be a collective effort and that is what we are looking for. A couple of things that I am saying that we can rectify are putting in a collective effort," Unadkat said at the pre-match virtual press conference.

“You could have seen some special overs from some of our bowlers in the past but then we are not putting it all together as a unit. So, the discussions are how to do it as a team, and how to do it as a bowling unit.

“Discussions for death overs or power-play remain the same, we got to do it as a collective unit and that is one thing we are aiming for and hopefully we will get it right in the next game," added the left-arm pacer.

Mumbai needs to win all remaining eight matches to remain in the race for the play-offs but Unadkat said they weren’t looking too far ahead.

“First of all, there is no point in looking (at the) bigger picture.

The state we are in, we are just looking to put some things right, the missing pieces right first and just get off the mark," he said.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | LSG Captain KL Rahul Fined for Breach of IPL Code of Conduct

“Once we do that, the other things follow.

For now, rather than looking at the bigger picture, looking at (we have) to win eight out of eight (games), it is about winning that one game, how we are going to do a couple of things differently maybe from what we did in the last few games, where we were close but not over the line.

“So maybe just rectify those things first, just think about getting those two points for us and then take things forward from there," he signed off.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here