IPL 2022: Jos Buttler Bosses Kolkata Knight Riders to Slam His Second Century of Season

Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler scored his second IPL century of the season to continue great form with the bat against Kolkata Knight Riders at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. On the 15th anniversary of the Indian Premier League, Buttler played an incredible knock against a quality KKR batting attack. The Englishman reached his three-figure mark with a magnificent six off Pat Cummins’ delivery. However, he was soon dismissed after his ton as Cummins dismissed him for 103 in the same over.

Buttler’s magnificent knock was laced with 5 sixes and 9 fours as he set the base for a formidable score for Rajasthan.

It was his third IPL century as earlier he slammed his first last year against Sunrisers Hyderabad, while in the ongoing season he punished Mumbai Indians to get his second.

It was not an ideal start for Buttler when Rajasthan Royals was asked to bat when KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bowl first. The wicketkeeper batter edged a couple of deliveries in the first over against Umesh Yadav but after that, he just unleashed himself upon the KKR bowling attack and hit them all around the park.

The highlight of his innings was running four runs off Varun Chakravarthy’s delivery that too without any overthrow. It was an unusual sight in the T20 format but Buttler was hungry to score runs and put his team in a commanding position.

Unlike his previous century against Mumbai Indians, Buttler was in full control this time as he didn’t spare anyone apart from Sunil Narine who was playing his 150th IPL match for KKR.

Earlier, KKR captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bowl as Rajasthan Royals made three changes as Trent Boult, who missed their last match due to a niggle, returned to the XI in place of James Neesham. Obed McCoy also made his RR debut as he replaced Kuldeep Sen, while Karun Nair got a chance in place of Rassie van der Dussen.

Asked to bat, Buttler and Padikkal (24) shared a solid 97-run stand for the opening wicket. After Padikkal’s departure, skipper Sanju Samson promoted himself in the batting order as he scored quickfire 38 runs to support Buttler as the duo shared a 67-run stand for the second wicket.

Buttler is currently leading the Orange Cap race and the century has helped him to consolidate his position at the top with 375 runs in 6 matches.

