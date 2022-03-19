IPL 2022: Jos Buttler’s Reaction To Yuzvendra Chahal’s ‘Will Open Batting’ Tweet Is Gold

The 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League is all set to begin on March 26. From revisiting the stats of previous seasons to flooding the internet with memes, the social media handles of the franchises are busy keeping up the hype for the tournament. The 15th edition of the tournament preceded a mega-auction, following which we saw massive changes in all squads.

On March 18, Rajasthan Royals star batter Jos Buttler, one of the three players retained by the franchise, joined the squad in Mumbai. As he arrived at the RR camp, the franchise seized the opportunity to record a hilarious reel.

Earlier this week, Yuzvendra Chahal had ‘hacked’ his team’s official Twitter account and made a series of tweets. In one of the tweets, Chahal expressed his intention to open the batting alongside Jos Buttler. Posting a snap of himself on Rajasthan Royals’ official profile, the lspinner captioned, “10000 retweets and he will open with Jos Buttler uncle."

When Buttler arrived at the camp, Royals posted a reaction of the cricketer as he read the tweet. “Jos bhai is here and his reaction is GOLD!" read the caption of bthe video.

Chahal who was earlier a part of Royal Challengers Bangalore was acquired by Rajasthan during the mega auction. Among overseas stars, New Zealand’s trio of Trent Boult, James Neesham, and Daryl Mitchell wil join the Royals, along with West Indies batter Shimron Hetmyer.

The IPL 2022 campaign will start with Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings locking horns with Shreyas Iyer’s Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai.

