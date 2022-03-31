IPL 2022: Khaleel Ahmed is Confident Rishabh Pant Will Lead Delhi Capitals to Their Maiden Title

In the last three editions of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Delhi Capitals has emerged as one of the favourites. Well, nothing has changed this time either. Though Delhi has qualified for the playoffs three consecutive times now, the IPL trophy is still elusive. Now left-arm fast bowler Khaleel Ahmed, who returned to the Capitals this year after serving Sunrisers Hyderabad for 4 seasons, reckons that skipper Rishabh Pant will end the side’s title drought this year.

Khaleel told Times Of India that he knows Pant really well as the two have played cricket together and had even started their careers almost at the same time. Calling Pant a “talented captain", Khaleel said he is confident Delhi Capitals will win their maiden title this time.

Advertisement

IPL 2022: LSG vs CSK - LIVE

“Rishabh is a talented captain and has been doing really well for Delhi. I am sure Rishabh will lead Delhi to their maiden title win," he said.

Delhi Capitals acquired Khaleel for Rs 5.25 crore in the mega auction. Khaleel was Pant’s teammate during the 2016 Under-19 World Cup, hence he is well versed with the southpaw’s mindset and also shares a great bond with him.

Khaleel said that coming back to Delhi Capitals, with whom he started his IPL career, is like coming back home. Along with his reunion with Pant, Khaleel is also looking forward to meeting his ex-captain David Warner, who has also moved to Delhi in the mega auction.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Advertisement

Khaleel said that he shared a great bond with Warner in the Hyderabad camp, therefore it would be a delight to reconnect with him. The 25-year-old joked that he could help the Aussie in making Instagram Reels.

Pant-led Delhi Capitals got the desired start to their IPL 2022 campaign as they defeated 5-time champions Mumbai Indians by 4 wickets. They will next lock horns with new entrants Gujarat Titans on April 2.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here