IPL 2022: Kieron Pollard Accidentally Hits Umpire; Twitter Demands Red Card

In a funny incident, Kieron Pollard hit the umpire as the ball slipped out of his hands and smacked Chris Gaffney straight onto his face. The incident happened during the KKR innings when the burly all-rounder got the ball. He was all set to bowl to Nitish Rana when the ball slipped out of his hands and hit the umpire Gaffney. It interrupted the game for a few moments as the Pollard apologised to the umpire. Meanwhile the fans, who are already slamming Kieron Pollard left, right and center for his poor form with the bat, had a field day as they once again took to Twitter to mock the West Indian. Here are some of the top reaction.

Meanwhile Pollard’s form has been a cause of concern. Despite serving the franchise so well throughout the years, the West Indies’ all-rounder season is getting bad to worse. Against KKR he was out for 15 off 16 balls.

Kolkata Knight Riders finally found the team balance they were looking for to outclass Mumbai Indians by 52 runs here on Monday and keep their slim IPL play-off hopes alive. Lead Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah picked up his maiden five-wicket haul in IPL history to restrict KKR to 165 for nine after fine knocks from Venkatesh Iyer (43 off 24) and Nitish Rana (43 off 24).

Barring a 43-ball 51 from Ishan Kishan, Mumbai batters struggled to get going in the chase as their innings ended at 113 all out in 17.3 overs.KKR finally played Tim Southee (1/10) and Pat Cummins (3/22) together and the move worked with the seasoned pacers sharing four wickets. Andre Russell too chipped in with couple of wickets.

