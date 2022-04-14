IPL 2022: Kieron Pollard Comforts Suryakumar Yadav After Horrible Run Out That Cost Mumbai 5th Loss - WATCH

Mumbai Indians remained in the last spot of the IPL 2022 points table as the team lost their fifth consecutive match on Wednesday. The team went down to Punjab Kings in Pune, and while chasing the total of 199 runs, they fell short by 12 runs. They have no one to blame but themselves for committing unnecessary errors throughout the match when they were well placed in the hunt to win the game.

From Tilak Varma throwing his wicket away by running himself out to the mix-up between Suryakumar Yadav and Kieron Pollard, nothing went Mumbai’s way. Pollard’s wicket turned the game for MI as the team required 48 runs to win the match in the last four overs.

Advertisement

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

The bizarre run-out took place in the 17th over of the innings. Pollard blunted the first delivery of the over to long-on and was fine with settling for a single. But Odean Smith mis-fielded the ball and Suryakumar sensed a chance to steal a second run. On completing the first run, Pollard looked at his partner, who responded to the call. While the two batters set out for the second run, they couldn’t match Smith’s bullet throw, and Pollard was short by a mile.

Both Surya and Pollard were distraught after the run-out.

However, the Caribbean player made sure that he didn’t let his partner down in the middle. After the run-out, when Surya was sitting on his haunches ruing his call, Pollard went and gave him a back hug. While MI fans were equally disappointed with the run-out, they were in awe of the bonding between the two players.

It was indeed a completely suicidal run from them. Pollard and Suryakumar are two renowned match-winners of Mumbai. They could have easily pulled off the victory with their ability to hit the ball out of the park in most crucial times. Pollard’s wicket turned the game on its head. Despite the fact that MI needed 12 runs per over, they went on to lose the clash.

Advertisement

Mumbai Indians will next face Lucknow Super Giants on April 16. Fans are hoping that the five-time champions will bounce back with a terrific win. This is not the first time Mumbai has faced a poor start in the cash rich league. In 2015, the team lost four matches in a row before winning eight of their next 10 matches. In that season, they finished fourth in the points table and subsequently lifted the trophy.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here