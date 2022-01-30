IPL 2022: KKR Head Coach Brendon McCullum Expresses Disappointment Over Losing Shubman Gill

Kolkata Knight Riders head coach Brendon McCullum has expressed his disappointment over losing Shubman Gill ahead of the 2022 season of Indian Premier League. The runners-up of IPL 2021 decided to retain Andre Russell (₹12 crore), Varun Chakravarthy (₹8 crore), Venkatesh Iyer (₹8 crore) and Sunil Narine (₹6 crore) ahead of the mega auction and were forced to release players like Shubman, Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan and Dinesh Karthik.

However, Shubman has now joined the Ahmedabad franchise as he was chosen as the third draft pick for the new team who will make their debut next season.

McCullum said that KKR will be prepared for the upcoming mega IPL auction which will take place on February 12 and 13.

“You need to plan as you’re going to lose a lot of players. It was disappointing to lose Shubman Gill. But that’s the way life is sometimes and we will be well prepared for the upcoming auction," McCullum said on a live session for KKR.

Shubman was signed by KKR in 2018 after his sublime form in ICC Under-19 World Cup. He scored 1417 runs for the two-time IPL champions in 58 matches at an average of 31.49.

The head coach also talked about the retention picks of KKR for the upcoming season of IPL.

“Sunil Narine and Andre Russell have been proven campaigners for a decade. We have all seen what Varun Chakravarthy is capable of in the last two seasons. Venkatesh Iyer was probably the story of the second half of IPL 2021," said McCullum.

McCullum also defended Australia pacer Pat Cummins who faced scrutiny for his below-par performance in the past couple of seasons. Cummins was signed by KKR for a hefty amount of INR 15.5 crore, however, the franchise released him ahead of the 2022 mega auction.

“I think Pat Cummins was a pretty good buy. While some would say he did not perform as he should have, I disagree. He was brilliant across disciplines without statistically being a really high achiever. You are prepared to go hard for guys like him," said the former New Zealand captain.

