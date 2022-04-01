IPL 2022: KKR Opt to Bowl as Kagiso Rabada Makes PBKS Debut

Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and opted to field against Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday.

Both teams made a change each to their respective playing elevens. Punjab replaced Sandeep Sharma with Kagiso Rabada while KKR brought in Shivam Mavi in place of Sheldon Jackson. Sam Billings will keep wickets.

IPL 2022: KKR vs PBKS - LIVE

“We’re going to bowl first. The reason is obviously the swimming pool (of dew) that’s visible in the evenings. As I said last game, it’s about giving it your all to defend no matter what score you have on the board. All the players are dedicated and focused to perform their roles for the last two games. We can’t complain (about having three games in a week), we’re all professionals. One change - Shivam Mavi comes in for Sheldon Jackson," Shreyas Iyer said after the toss.

Mayank Agarwal said PBKS need to bat well: “We need to start well, assess the conditions early and bat well. We’re just looking to play with the right attitude and right energy, if we do that, the results will take care of themselves. One change - KG (Rabada) comes in for Sandy (Sandeep). I thought he (Sandeep) bowled well last game but we had to get KG back in."

Teams:

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Raj Bawa, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Sam Billings (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakaravarthy.

