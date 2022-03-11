IPL 2022: KKR Sign Aaron Finch as Replacement for Alex Hales

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Friday announced the signing of Australia white-ball captain Aaron Finch for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The opening batter will replace England’s Alex Hales who pulled out of the tournament citing bubble fatigue.

The Shahrukh Khan-owned franchise took to social media on Friday to make the announcement.

“Aaron Finch joins KKR as a replacement for Alex Hales. Welcome to the #GalaxyOfKnights, @AaronFinch5! #KKR #KKRHaiTaiyaar #IPL2022," KKR tweeted.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the IPL governing council released an official statement on signing of Aaron Finch. He will join KKR at the price of INR 1.5 Crore.

Finch, who led Australia to their maiden T20 World Cup triumph in the UAE last year, has returned to the IPL after missing out on the previous season. Back in 2020, he represented Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and played his last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Abu Dhabi.

ALSO READ | David Warner, Usman Khawaja Team Up to Challenge Smith & Labuschagne in a Tennis Doubles Match - WATCH

So far, Finch has featured played 87 games in the Indian T20 league, scoring 2005 runs at an average of 25.38. He has 14 half-centuries to his credit.

Advertisement

The fifteenth edition of the tournament will kickstart on March 26 with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) locking horns with KKR at the iconic Wankhede Stadium.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here