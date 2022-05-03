IPL 2022, KKR v RR: After Wide Ball Controversy, Umpire Accused of Being Shahrukh Khan Fan

With 18 runs required off last two overs, Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders was heading for a tight finish. Sanju Samson had thrown the ball to his trusted bowler Prasidh Krishna as he had bowled well till that point. Nonetheless, he didn’t realize that he would go for 17 runs in the penultimate over. It all began when he started nailing wide Yorkers as the batter was moving across. But the umpire thought otherwise, calling those Yorkers wide deliveries which put the bowler under pressure. As Krishna changed his line and length, the batter feasted upon it and slammed him for 17.

Although the rules set by MCC states that the scope of wide may wary depending on the position of the batter, the umpire thought otherwise. A number of fans made sure that they trend him on Twitter as RR went onto lose the game by 7 wickets. Meanwhile Sanju Samson also rushed to the umpire to express his displeasure.

Earlier Kolkata Knight Riders defeated in-form Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets to snap their five-match losing streak in the Indian Premier League here on Monday. KKR first restricted RR to 152 for five after opting to bowl and then chased down the target with five balls to spare to return to winning ways and heave a sigh of relief.

Nitish Rana (48 not out) anchored the chase, while Rinku Singh played a 23-ball unbeaten 42-run cameo to help KKR overwhelm the target with consummate ease. Aaron Finch’s poor run continued as he was cleaned up by Kuldeep Sen early on as KKR made a sedate start to their chase.

KKR batters found the going tough on a slow paced Wankhede pitch, where shot-making wasn’t easy at all. Baba Indrajith (15) was bounced out by Prasidh Krishna soon but captain Shreyas Iyer (34 off 32) and Nitish Rana batted sensible to help KKR reach fifty in nine overs.

