IPL 2022, KKR v SRH, Stats: Andre Russell Picks Four in Last Over, On-Par With Yuzvendra Chahal

Although Kolkata Knight Riders slumped to yet another defeat against Gujarat Titans, the Men in Purple and Gold came back well in the final over to restrict Hardik Pandya led the side to an ordinary total of 156/9. The slump actually began when Shivam Mavi sent back David Miller in the 17th over. This was followed by before Tim Southee dismissed both Hardik and his deputy, Rashid Khan, in his final over before Russell picked four wickets in the last over to reduce KKR to 156 for nine.

He removed Abhinav Manohar and Lockie Ferguson off the first two balls. And then managed to remove Rahul Tewatia and Yash Dayal before being denied a hattrick by Alzarri Joseph. By the time he was done, he had registered insane figures of 4 for five.

With these figures, he created a number of records. He Russell became the first bowler to pick four wickets in the final over of an innings and the third in T20 to pick four or more in the 20th over. India’s Abhimanyu Mithun was the only bowler to take five wickets in the last over of a t20 match which he did in a domestic match involving Haryana v Karnataka. While Australia’s Cameron Green and Windies’ Jason Holder have both picked four wickets each in the last over.

He also joined Yuzvendra Chahal as the joint highest wicket-taker in a single over in IPL. Chahal had picked a hat-trick last week, and Amit Mishra, who was the first to achieve this feat in 2013. “Similar to the game against Mumbai in Chennai last year, where I bowled two crucial overs at the end. Wasn’t looking for wickets in the last over, was just trying to keep them under 160. It’s massive (the boundary on one side), but the heat of the moment makes the batters to try to clear it. I hope I don’t have to bat today, hope the guys above me finish the job and we get the two points. The track is gripping a bit, especially the slower ones," Russell said at mid-innings break.

