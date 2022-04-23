IPL 2022: KKR vs GT Pitch Report And Venue Record of DY Patil Stadium

Gujarat Titans will be eyeing to stretch their winning streak on Saturday as they will fight a battle with Kolkata Knight Riders.

Gujarat have churned some outstanding performances in the league to occupy the top position. Skipper Hardik Pandya is in a dream form. Meanwhile, David Miller caused carnage on the field with his batting as GT defeated Rajasthan Royals in their last game by three wickets.

Coming to Kolkata Knight Riders, they have had a contrasting journey in the league. Following a good start, the team flattened. Everything is going downhill for the franchise as they have their last three games.

Their most recent defeat came against Rajasthan Royals as they failed to chase 218 runs. It is high time for players like Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, and Pat Cummins to find their rhythm.

KKR vs GT Head-to-Head:

Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders will be playing for the first against each other in the Indian Premier League.

DY Patil Stadium pitch report

DY Patil Stadium stadium has equal purchases for both the batters and bowlers. The last game between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians saw CSK chasing 156 runs on the very last ball. This means that anything above 175 should be an above-par total for the teams batting first. The skipper winning the toss is expected to bowl first due to the presence of dew in the second half.

Here is the venue record of DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai (T20):

T20 matches played at the venue: 18

Matches won by the team batting first: 5

Matches won by the team batting second: 13

Highest team score recorded at the venue: 216/4, Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2022

Lowest team score recorded at the venue: 82/10, Deccan Chargers vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2010

Average 1st innings score: 154

