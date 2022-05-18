IPL 2022, KKR vs LSG: Check Out the Probable XIs For Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants

A victory against Lucknow Super Giants on Wednesday will keep hopes of a playoffs qualification alive for Kolkata Knight Riders. For KL Rahul-led Lucknow, the match will be an attempt to secure a qualification while finishing in the top two after an impressive start to their IPL journey. Shreyas Iyer & Co come with the contest riding high on confidence from two consecutive victories against Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Opting to bat first against Hyderabad, Kolkata got off to a decent start but continuous fall of wickets in the middle overs appeared to be derailing the momentum. The side was staring at yet another batting collapse before Sam Billings and Andre Russel took control of things. Russel with his unbeaten 49 off 28 propelled Kolkata to 177, hitting Washington Sundar for three consecutive sixes in the last over.

The Caribbean all-rounder then returned to serve his team with the ball and picked the crucial wicket of Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson. Russel finished the game with 3 wickets as Hyderabad could manage only 123 from their 20 overs.

Lucknow Super Giants’ campaign seems to have hit a roadblock after a dream run in the first half of the IPL. With 16 points already in their kitty, Lucknow has a better chance of qualification than other remaining teams but KL Rahul and mentor Gautam Gambhir will not be happy with a third spot finish. Lucknow suffered a 24-run defeat at the hands of Rajasthan Royals in the previous match

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Possible XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted Line-up: Venkatesh Iyer, Baba Indrajith, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Sam Billings (wicketkeeper), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Varun Chakravarthy

Lucknow Super Giants Predicted Line-up: Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), KL Rahul (captain), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Avesh Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants Full Squads

Kolkata Knight Riders full squad: Pat Cummins, Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Shivam Mavi, Sheldon Jackson, Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Dar, B Indrajith, Abhijeet Tomar, Pratham Singh, Ashok Sharma, Sam Billings, Alex Hales, Ramesh Kumar, Mohammad Nabi, Umesh Yadav, Aman Khan

Lucknow Super Giants full squad: Quinton de Kock, Manish Pandey, Jason Holder, KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Mark Wood, Avesh Khan, Ankit Rajpoot, K Gowtham, Dushmanta Chameera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Karan Sharma, Evin Lewis, Mayank Yadav, B Sai Sudharsan.

