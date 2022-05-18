IPL 2022 KKR vs LSG, Team News: Lucknow Opt to Bat With 3 Big Changes; Kolkata Hand Debut to Abhijeet Tomar

As the race to the Indian Premier League (IPL) is getting intense, the likes of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will look to pull up their socks as they square off against each other on Wednesday night in Mumbai. KL Rahul & Co are just a victory away from booking a berth in the knockouts. KKR, on the other hand, cannot afford to lose their last league match if they want to remain in the contention.

Meanwhile, LSG skipper Rahul won the toss and the DY Patil stadium and opted to bat first. They have made three notable changes to their line-up. All-rounder Krunal Pandya will be missing out due to a niggle and has been replaced by Krishnappa Gowtham. Evin Lewis and Manan Vohra also come in place of Ayush Badoni and Dushmantha Chameera. (IPL 2022 KKR vs LSG Live Score)

“We’ll bat first. The pitch looks a bit dry. Last few games, it’s been tough chasing. Try and get off to a good start and put a good total on the board. We have to be positive, we’ve done really well in the tournament. Even after losing the last two games, we are still sitting at 16 points, that speaks a lot about how we have played in the tournament," said Rahul after winning the toss.

“A couple of bad games is not going to change it. We need to turn up, start fresh, try to win this game and enjoy it. We’ll focus all of our energy on this game. We do have quality in that middle-order, everyone’s experienced, they’ve played enough. You trust them to figure a way out, obviously, it’s not been the easiest season this time for the batters in the middle order. You got to give them the benefit of doubt and we expect them to come back strong and deliver a match-winning performance," he added.

KKR have made a forced change to the winning combination. Since Rahane is out with a hamstring injury, the franchise has handed debut to Abhijeet Tomar.

“I would have batted as well. If you see the history of their team, they have not been so solid while chasing. Even we have been really good while batting first. (Message to the team) I’ve just told them that this is going to be our last opportunity for us to express ourselves to the maximum. Let’s do it for the coaches, management and for all the supporters who have been cheering right from the start and show them what kind of ability we’ve got to play at this level," said Shreyas Iyer.

Here are the playing XIs:

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Manan Vohra, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer, Abhijeet Tomar, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings(w), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Varun Chakaravarthy

