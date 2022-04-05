IPL 2022: KKR vs MI Head to Head Record And Venue Record of Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

In a clash of titans, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) would lock horns with Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 14th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on April 6 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

Shreyas Iyer led Kolkata Knight Riders have won two of their 3 games and are ranked second on the table with 4 points, while MI led by Rohit Sharma are yet to win a game and are placed 8th on the table.

With both their batters and bowlers especially pacer Umesh Yadav in top form, the Kolkata Knight Riders side would fancy their chances against MI. For MI, Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma will be the key performers.

KKR vs MI Head-to-Head:

Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders have played in 29 matches so far with Mumbai Indians ahead with staggering 22 wins while Kolkata has only seven wins. In the last five games played between the two sides, the Mumbai Indians have dominated winning four of them. However, KKR won the last game played between the two

KKR vs MI previous game

The last time the two teams clashed, KKR won by 7 wickets.

Last five results:

KKR won by 7 wickets

Mumbai won by 10 runs

Mumbai won by 8 wickets

Mumbai won by 49 runs

Mumbai won by 9 wickets

Here is the venue record of Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium (T20):

Average first innings score at MCA Stadium - 170.6

Teams winning batting first at MCA Stadium - 39.1%

Teams winning chasing at MCA Stadium - 60.9 %

Total matches played – 3

Matches won batting first – 1

Matches won batting second – 2

Average 1st Innings score – 153

Average 2nd Innings score – 128

Highest total recorded – 201/6 (20 Ov) by IND vs SL

Lowest total recorded – 101/10 (18.5 Ov) by IND vs SL

Highest score chased – 158/5 (17.5 Ov) by IND vs ENG

Lowest score defended – 201/6 (20 Ov) by IND vs SL

