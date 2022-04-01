IPL 2022: KKR vs PBKS Head to Head Record and Venue Record of Wankhede Stadium

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have endured contrasting results in their first two games under their new skipper Shreyas Iyer. They passed the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) test with flying colours, before getting humbled by Faf Du Plessis’s Royal Challengers (RCB). Next, they will be up against a revamped and confident Punjab Kings (PBKS), led by Mayank Agarwal, who made his captaincy debut in the 15th season of the Indian Premier League and will be eager to show his leadership mettle on Friday.

Punjab will come into this fixture after downing RCB by five wickets while chasing a mammoth total of 206 runs for victory. The fact that they were able to chase down a 200-plus score with six balls to spare will also work as a confident booster for the Punjab-based outfit.

KKR vs PBKS Head-to-Head:

Kolkata Knight Riders hold an advantage in the head-to-head battle against Punjab Kings as they won 19 of the last 29 games played between them. Punjab Kings have managed just 10 victories. KKR have won three of their last five encounters in IPL.

KKR vs PBKS previous game

The last time the two teams met, PBKS defeated KKR by five wickets in Dubai, courtesy of their former skipper KL Rahul’s 55 run knock.

Last five results:

Punjab Kings won by five wickets.

Kolkata Knight Riders won by five wickets.

Punjab Kings won by eight wickets.

Kolkata Knight Riders won by two runs.

Kolkata Knight Riders won by seven wickets.

Here is the venue record of Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai (T20I):

Total games played: 7

Games won by teams batting first: 2

Games won by teams batting second: 5

Average 1st Innings score at this venue: 194

Average 2nd Innings scores on this ground: 182

Highest total recorded posted here: 240/3 (20 Ov) by India vs West Indies

Lowest total recorded at this stadium: 172/10 (20 Ov) by Afghanistan vs South Africa

Highest total chased here: 230/8 (19.4 Ov) by England vs South Africa

Lowest score defended on this ground: 209/5 (20 Ov) by South Africa vs Afghanistan

