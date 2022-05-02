IPL 2022: KKR vs RR pitch report and venue record of Wankhede Stadium

It will be a battle of survival for Kolkata Knight Riders as they clash with Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday. KKR are having a rough tournament. The team has a lot of improvement to make as they have succumbed to defeat in six out of nine league matches.

Another loss will make them the second franchise to get ruled out of the competition after Mumbai Indians. KKR’s batting unit lacks consistency. For the team to do well, it is important for players like Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, and Aaron Finch to score runs in almost every game.

Meanwhile, the bowlers also need to be careful about their line and length. In their last game against DC, the team tried as many as eight bowling options. However, apart from Umesh Yadav and Sunil Narine, no player looked in touch.

Advertisement

Rajasthan Royals have one of the strongest squads in the league. RR have almost confirmed a spot in the final top four with six wins from nine games. Jos Buttler can be considered as one of the major reasons behind RR’s success in the league.

The Englishman is in a golden form with the bat and has hit as many as three centuries in IPL 2022 so far. The bowlers have also complemented Jos well. RR have one of the most fierce spin attacks in the form of Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin.

KKR vs RR Head-to-Head:

Kolkata Knight Riders will be facing Rajasthan Royals for the second time in IPL 2022. In their first game, RR had an upper hand as they defeated the two-time champion by seven runs. Speaking about the overall performance, the two teams have met each other 26 times in the Indian Premier League. KKR have won 13 games while RR scored a victory in 12 matches.

KKR vs RR last five games’ results

Advertisement

- Rajasthan Royals won by seven runs

- Kolkata Knight Riders won by 86 runs

- Rajasthan Royals won by six wickets

- Kolkata Knight Riders won by 60 runs

- Kolkata Knight Riders won by 37 runs

Wankhede Stadium pitch report

Wankhede Stadium has a good batting wicket. Batters will be able to score runs easily on Monday as the ball will come nicely on the bat. The bowlers can struggle to get some help from the deck. The team winning the toss should opt to bowl first as dew can help the batting side in the second innings.

Here is the venue record of Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai (T20):

Advertisement

IPL matches played at the venue: 95

Matches won by the team batting first: 46

Matches won by the team batting second: 49

Highest team score recorded at the venue: 235/1 by Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians.

Lowest team score recorded at the venue: 67/10 by Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians.

Average 1st innings score: 169

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here