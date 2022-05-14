IPL 2022: KKR vs SRH Head to Head Record and Venue Record of Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

After an abrupt start to their IPL campaign, Sunrisers Hyderabad made an impressive comeback to win five matches on the trot. But since then, it has been a road downhill for the Kane Williamson-led side. It has lost four consecutive games, putting its chances of playoff qualification in jeopardy.

Chasing the target of 193 in their last game against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Hyderabad got off to a horrendous start as both its openers were dismissed for ducks. A 50-run partnership between Rahul Tripathi and Adam Markram offered some stability to the run chase but soon the mounting run-rate claimed its first causality. Markram was dismissed by Wanindu Hasaranga in the 9th over and Sunrisers could never get back thereafter. Barring Tripathi (58), no other Hyderabad batter could get past the 25-run mark. The team was eventually packed at 125.

Kolkata Knight Riders will come into the contest with hopes of keeping their chances of playoff qualification alive. The team registered a 52-run victory against Mumbai Indians in their previous match banking on tight spells from pacers Pat Cummins and Tim Southee. Cummins scalped three wickets while giving just 22 in four overs whereas Southee spent 10 runs for his only wicket in three overs.

KKR vs SRH Head-to-Head:

Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad have come face to face on 22 occasions. Out of which, Kolkata has emerged victorious in 14 matches whereas Hyderabad registered 8 victories. In the last five matches too, KKR has a 4-1 lead over the Hyderabad side.

KKR vs SRH previous game

The last time the two teams clashed, SRH defeated KKR by five wickets.

Last five results:

Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 7 wickets

Kolkata Knight Riders won by 6 wickets

Kolkata Knight Riders won by 10 Runs

Kolkata Knight Riders won in super over

Kolkata Knight Riders won by 7 wickets

Here is the venue record of Dr DY Patil Sports Academy (T20):

Here is the venue record of Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium (T20), Pune:

T20 matches played at the venue: 50

Matches won by the team batting first: 27

Matches won by the team batting second: 23

Highest team score recorded at the venue: 211/4 by Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Daredevils, 2018

Lowest team score recorded at the venue: 73/10 by Kings XI Punjab vs Rising Pune Supergiant, 2017

