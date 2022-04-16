IPL 2022: KL Rahul Batted Brilliantly That is Something Missing From Our Team - Rohit Sharma Takes 'Full Responsibility of MI's Poor Show

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma expressed his disappointment for his team’s sixth consecutive defeat this season after losing to Lucknow Super Giants by 18 runs at Brabourne Stadium. It was another disappointing show from Mumbai Indians bowlers and their top-order batters as LSG outclassed and almost send them out of the playoffs race.

The Mumbai Indians captain took “full responsibility" for his team’s underwhelming performance in this season so far.

“If I know what’s going wrong, I’d correct it but it’s not coming off. I’m trying to prepare myself in the way I prepare for every game, that is no different. It’s not coming off," Rohit said after MI lost to Lucknow Super Giants by 18 runs here on Saturday.

“I take the full responsibility of not putting the team in the situation of what they expect from me. I back myself to go out there and enjoy the game and doing what I have been doing all these years. “It’s important to keep looking forward. It’s not the end of the world, we have come back before and we will try and come back again," the skipper tried to put up a brave face but the disappointment was all too palpable," he added.

Rohit has been heavily criticized this season for not using Jasprit Bumrah properly as he has not started the first over with his strike bowlers in any of the matches so far. The MI skipper defended his team’s strategy to keep Bumrah’s over for the back end and admitted that he has not received support from the other bowlers.

“We always try and keep Bumrah for the back end and it didn’t seem to work out. He bowled pretty well but the others just need to pull up their socks a little bit. Every game we play is an opportunity, we try and think what our best playing XI which is best suited for the particular conditions and particular team," he added.

Talking about the team combination, Rohit said that they chose the XI on the basis of the opposition they are facing.

“We lost six games now, we are trying to understand what our right combination is, but it all depends on the opposition that we play. When you lose games it is very easy to point out that changes are being made but we try and go with our best XI," Rohit asserted.

He praised his opposite number and Team India deputy, KL Rahul, for a fine batting show that has put Mumbai Indians almost out of the IPL.

“I think KL batted brilliantly, that is something missing from our team, wanted someone in our top four to bat as long as possible, which is not happening. Don’t want to look too much into it. We haven’t won a game yet but we need to keep our heads high," he added.

