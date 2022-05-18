IPL 2022: KL Rahul Becomes First Indian Batter to Score 500 Runs in Five Consecutive Seasons

KL Rahul on Wednesday reached yet another milestone in his remarkable IPL career. Batting against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain completed 500 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. It’s the fifth consecutive season in which Rahul has surpassed the 500-run mark, becoming the first Indian batter to do so in the tournament history.

Rahul is only the third Indian batsman, after Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan to get more than 500 runs in five seasons. He is just behind Australia’s David Warner who has done this marvel in 6 seasons. (IPL 2022 KKR vs LSG Live Score)

Let’s have a look at Rahul’s scores in the last five seasons:

Season Runs 2018 659 2019 593 2020 670 2021 626 2022 537*

Rahul scored an unbeaten 68 off just 51 balls with the help of 4 sixes and 3 boundaries. His remarkable knock took him to the 2nd spot on the list of highest run scorers of this season.

He teamed up with his opening partner Quinton de Kock to stitch the best-ever opening stand in the IPL history. The duo put an unbeaten partnership of 210 runs. It was also the first instance in 15 years when a team’s innings ended without losing a single wicket.

De Kock smashed an unbeaten 140 off 70 balls, batting a strike rate of 200. He smashed 10 maximums and as many boundaries, wreaking havoc on the KKR bowling attack. With this knock, the South African wicketkeeper-batter registered the third-highest individual score in all IPL seasons. Chris Gayle’s 175 not out (vs PWI in 2013) and Brendon McCullum’s unbeaten 158 (vs RCB in 2008) top the chart.

The southpaw was in no mood to stop even after reaching three figures. Tim Southee was poor in the death overs as he fed balls after balls in the slot for de Kock to deposit it into the stands.

His 19th over yielded as many as 27 runs with de Kock finding the boundary at will.

Rahul watched de Kock’s breathtaking knock from the best seat in the house. The skipper did not have much to do in the slog overs but he too played some sublime strokes on way to his third half-century of the season.

