IPL 2022: KL Rahul Celebrates Century With 'Block the Noise' Gesture | WATCH

KL Rahul didn’t have a half-century in IPL till 2016 and then he just picked up the pace. So much so that he now has accounted for three 600-plus seasons. On Saturday, against Mumbai Indians he slammed the listless attack to notch up his second century while leading a side in IPL. He first helped forge a 52-run stand with his opening partner Quinton de Kock and then put up 72 runs with Manish Pandey, who scored a 29-ball 38. As a result, Lucknow Supergiants were propelled to a mammoth 199 runs in 20 overs.

As he reached his century, he was seen celebrating in his newfound ‘block the noise’ manner. He put his bat down and gestured blocking the ears with his hands. It’s as if to say that he wants to ignore his haters. This is not the first time that he is doing this. Earlier in 2021, he had slammed a ODI century against England at Pune and revealed why he did it.

“It (the celebration) is just to shut out the noise, not to disrespect anyone. There are people out there who try to pull you down, at times you need to neglect them. So that’s just a message to shut out that noise. When I and Virat were batting, we needed anything around 300, so happy with this total," the Karnataka batter had said.

Despite winning four of six matches, KL Rahul cautioned his team to stay humble as the tournament hasn’t reached its business end.

“We have played good cricket, nothing to take away from the other teams, we need to keep our feet on the ground and stay humble, keep learning. We’re a new franchise, but we have a brilliant team, enjoy spending time with these guys - the team we have picked in the auction, we were clear we wanted good guys in the set-up - the owners have been supportive, the management has been good, it’s a caring franchise, people are being looked after well, that’s the kind of franchise we wanted to create. It’s still early days in the tournament," he said.

