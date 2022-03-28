Lucknow Supergiants KL Rahul scored his first duck in six years, moreover, it was a golden duck—out off the first ball. It was that kind of a ball from Mohammed Shami as it pitched and moved away, kissing KL Rahul’s bat which was taken easily by the wicket-keeper. Initially the umpire gave it not out but the decision was referred upstairs (DRS) where the on ground umpire was found to be mistaken. The decision was reversed and KL was given the marching orders. Meanwhile it was his first duck in IPL in six years—after 56 innings.

Earlier Rahul had to bat first as Gujarat won the toss. At the toss, he also revealed that Lucknow were not playing four overseas players. “At Wankhede everyone wants to bowl first as dew plays a big part," Rahul says. “The wicket remains the same throughout. We get to set a legacy at a new franchise. Everyone comes with a fresh mindset and want to give their best. We have got three overseas players: Lewis, Quinton de Kock and Chameera."

Armed with hard-hitting all-rounders, new entrants Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants would aim to start their IPL campaign on a winning note when they square off here on Monday. Gujarat could most likely open with young Shubman Gill and Afghanistan batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who is also a wicket-keeper.

The duo can take any opposition attack to task, but would need to be wary of the bounce at the Wankhede stadium. Gujarat would heavily bank on the performance of their skipper Hardik Pandya, who has loads of experience playing at the Wankhede with Mumbai Indians.

Known for his six-hitting prowess, Hardik this season will have to take more responsibility with the bat and also bat higher up the order. And ditto for Rahul Tewatia, who would need to shed his one match IPL wonder tag. Tewatia has already said that he would need to take more responsibility with the willow.

