IPL 2022: KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants Unveil Their Logo Ahead of Mega Auction

One of the two new Indian Premier League franchises, Luck Super Giants have unveiled their logo less than two weeks ahead of the mega IPL 2022 auction. The franchise which will be led by KL Rahul has said that the logo has been inspired by ancient Indian mythology.

The franchise took to Twitter to unveil the logo and wrote," Soaring towards greatness. Lucknow Super Giants is all set to stretch its wings. Prepare for greatness!".

The logo has a bat, a ball, and two wings. The wings represent the Indian flag with a bat and ball in the centre.

The franchise was purchased by the RPSG group for an amount of Rs 7090 Crores and they went on to sign KL Rahul for Rs 17 crore and name him the skipper, Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis for Rs 9.2 crore and uncapped leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi for Rs 4 crore.

