IPL 2022: KL Rahul Slams His Second Century of Season; Equals Rohit Sharma's Record in Elite List

Lucknow Super Giants skipper once again played a standout innings for his team to slam his second century of the season. Rahul slammed unbeaten 103 runs off 62 balls against Mumbai Indians to pull his team to a fighting total of 168/6 in 20 overs at Wankhede Stadium. Interestingly, Rahul’s first century of the season also came up against Mumbai Indians.

At a surface where other LSG batters failed to score quick runs, Rahul paced his innings well and accelerated at the right time to punish the MI bowlers all around the park. He looked quite comfortable against the short-pitch deliveries which MI pacers offered him at regular intervals.

He became the second Indian batter to score two centuries in the season after Virat Kohli who scored four during the 2016 season. It was Rahul’s fourth IPL century which helped him join the elite list of players with 4 and more centuries in IPL history.

Most centuries in IPL

Chris Gayle 6 in 141 innings

Virat Kohli 5 in 207 innings

Jos Buttler 4 in 71 innings

KL Rahul 4 in 93 innings

Shane Watson 4 in 141 innings

David Warner 4 in 155 innings

Meanwhile, he also joined India’s limited-overs skipper Rohit Sharma at the top of the list of most centuries for India in the 20-over format. The two India white-ball openers have slammed 6 T20 centuries in total followed by Kohli 5 and former CSK batter Suresh Raina 4.

Rahul reached his century with a magnificent six in the final over of the innings as his knock was laced with 4 maximums and 12 fours. (LSG vs MI, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score)

Manish Pandey had a 58-run stand with Rahul but he lacked intent during his run-a-ball 22, while Marcus Stoinis (0), Krunal Pandya (1) and Deepak Hooda (10) paraded back to the hut in quick succession. Later, Rahul added another 47 off 25 balls with young Ayush Badoni (14) to take LSG to a competitive score.

For MI, Australian Daniel Sams, who had snapped four wickets the other day against Chennai Super Kings, had a forgettable evening as he conceded 40 runs in his four overs. Kieron Pollard pulled things back a bit as he snapped two wickets in two overs, while Riley Meredith accounted for two but conceded 40, with Jasprit Bumrah once again displaying his brilliance as an all-format great.

