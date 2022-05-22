IPL 2022: 'Know a Couple of Teams Were Watching us Keenly But We Wanted to Finish on High' - Rohit Sharma

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma admitted that he was aware of the teams who were relying heavily on them to beat Delhi Capitals but for him, he wanted to finish the season on a high after getting knocked out of the playoffs race. Mumbai had a disappointing start to the season as they lost 8 matches in a row to get knocked out of the playoff contention quite early. However, the five-time IPL champions bounced back after that and won four out of their six matches to take some positives out of the season.

The MI skipper said that their primary aim was to finish the season on a high and rectify the mistakes they made earlier this season.

“I said it at the toss as well, we were here to win the game. I know a couple of teams were watching us keenly but for us it was important to get what we wanted to get out of this game, to make sure that we finish on a high and to take some positives from this last game and try to see where we didn’t do well this season and try to correct those mistakes," Rohit said in the post-match presentation.

Rohit further assessed Mumbai Indians’ season and said after a dismal start it was tough to bounce back but the second half brought out a lot of positives.

“Once we lost eight on the trot, it was tough. It’s never easy when you lose games like that. All we wanted to do was to just come out and see where we made mistakes and try to rectify those mistakes. I thought we did pretty much well in the second half of the tournament. So a lot of positives came out of the second half, something we can pride ourselves in," he added.

Talking about his team’s successful chase against Delhi on a tricky surface, Rohit credited Ishan Kishan and Dewald Brevis for a crucial 51-run stand to stabilize things.

“We just wanted to finish on a high. When they got to 160, I was a little nervous because it was not a 160 pitch. There was a lot of help for the bowlers, as we saw in the first innings when we were bowling. It was a slowish kind of a pitch and got sluggish toward the end as well. It wasn’t coming onto the bat. When you restrict a team to 150-160, it’s about one good partnership and then you’re in the game. That’s what happened with Ishan and Brevis. They got that crucial partnership and got us in a good situation," he said.

Rohit further said that lack of collective performance hurt his team’s chances this season for the playoffs.

“There are a lot of things, I have been talking about it, it’s the collective performance that get you through. When the bowlers did well, the batters didn’t. And when the batters performed well, the bowlers didn’t. We came to the party a bit too late, but at least we can take a few positives from this tournament," Rohit said.

The 35-year-old further hailed the young stars of Mumbai Indians who performed well for them this season.

“Every time we go into the auction, that is something we plan for, keeping one eye on who is going to play for us for a couple of cycles and then invest in them. They might not come good in the first or second season but that is something we take pride in, getting a few of those youngsters who can eventually go on to play for their country and come and play for Mumbai as well and perform really well," he said.

Rohit also congratulated RCB and the other teams who qualifed for the playoffs.

“Congrats to them (on RCB), they have qualified, I would like to wish all the four teams all the best. May the best team win," he concluded.

