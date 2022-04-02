IPL 2022: Krunal Pandya Also Played a Major Role in Hardik's Recovery, Feels Suresh Raina

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina heaped huge praise on flamboyant all-rounder Hardik Pandya for his impressive comeback in the IPL 2022. Hardik returned to bowling in Gujarat Titans’ opening match of the season against Lucknow Super Giants, it was the first time since IPL 2019 when the 28-year-old rolled his arms in the tournament.

Hardik last played for India way back in the 2021 T20 World Cup and after that, he took a sabbatical from competitive cricket to work on his fitness. He was faced a lot of scrutiny during the T20 WC for his bowling fitness. The 28-year-old worked hard on that and passed the fitness test at National Cricket Academy with flying colours before the IPL.

Raina has been highly impressed with Hardik’s comeback as he feels his elder brother Krunal Pandya has played a major role in his recovery and provided him the much-needed confidence at a crucial time.

“The way Hardik Pandya has made his comeback, is commendable. In a player’s return from injury, his family, especially, his wife has to play the most important role and we could see the happiness on his wife’s face when he was bowling. His elder brother Krunal has also played a major role in Hardik’s recovery and gave him all the confidence he needed. Hardik is looking fit and he’s also generating decent pace with the ball, these are good signs for Gujarat Titans," Raina said during an episode of Cricket Live on Star Sports.

Hardik is donning the role of captaincy for the first time in IPL as he started the new journey on a high with a win over Lucknow Super Giants. Before the start of the tournament, everyone was curious to know about Hardik’s bowling fitness and now with his four-over spell against LSG, they have finally got their answer.

Former India pacer Irfan Pathan was part of the same discussion as he pointed out that Hardik is not putting strain on his back while releasing the ball which is good sign for him and Gujarat Titans.

“The best thing about Hardik Pandya is that he’s once again started bowling. You can see that he’s not trying to bend a lot while releasing the ball, which means he’s not putting a lot of strain on his back. There might be a slight dip in his pace due to this but bowling two-three good overs at the start of the tournament will give him the confidence to do well. If Hardik Pandya the batter and Hardik Pandya the bowler does well, then Hardik Pandya the captain will eventually do well. He’s looking to leave the disappointments of the previous season behind and make a fresh start," Pathan said.

