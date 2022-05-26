IPL 2022: Krunal Pandya, KL Rahul Faces Flak For Arguing With Umpire Over No Ball | WATCH VIDEO

Lucknow Supergiants, who have played some brilliant cricket throughout the season, crashed out of the tournament after being beaten by Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2022 Eliminator at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The match will also be remembered for some of the on-field behavior shown by the skipper KL Rahul and his senior player Krunal Pandya. Coming back to the incident, the duo was seen showing their displeasure at the umpire after one of the deliveries was called No Ball.

The incident happened in the 12th over of the innings when Dushamntha Chameera bowled a high full toss to RCB batter Mahipal Lomror who failed to get a bat on it. As soon as the ball was called a no-ball on height, the whole LSG dugout rose up, vehemently protesting the decision with Andy Flower gesturing towards the officials. Meanwhile, on the ground, Krunal Pandya didn’t agree to this and found himself joined by the skipper.

Both argued with umpire J Madanagopal who had reached that decision on the back of the call made by the square-leg umpire Michael Gough. This incident quickly reminded fans of Rishabh Pant who had asked his batters to leave the field after being denied a no ball. Commentators also questioned the attitude shown by the LSG players and slammed them for this behavior.

Rajat Patidar produced a knock for the ages, slamming a 49-ball century while Josh Hazlewood picked three wickets in powering Royal Challengers Bangalore to Qualifier 2 of IPL 2022, defeating Lucknow Super Giants by 14 runs in the Eliminator at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday.

After rain delayed proceedings by an hour and ten minutes, Patidar slammed 12 boundaries and seven sixes for scoring an unbeaten 112 off just 54 balls, taking Lucknow’s bowling attack to cleaners. Patidar was brutal in the last five overs, which brought a whopping 84 runs with Dinesh Karthik provided finishing fireworks in an unconquered 37 as Bangalore posted a mammoth 207/4.

