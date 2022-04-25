IPL 2022: Krunal Pandya Relieved to Dismiss Kieron Pollard Otherwise 'He Would Have Eaten My Brain'

The last over between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Supergiants saw queer scenes as Krunal Pandya jumped at Kieron Pollard and tried to kiss his head. Pollard being Pollard kept walking and didn’t pay any heed to the bowler as he was dismissed in the final over. Mumbai Indians needed 39 runs off the final over, but Krunal was right on the money, giving away just 3 runs. Meanwhile, fans were just not happy with Pandya and made sure that they slam him for his over-the-top reaction. Pollard and Pandya are very good friends; their friendship blossomed at Mumbai Indians itself where Pandya played till last year.

“I was so thankful that I got his (Pollard) wicket otherwise he would have eaten my brain throughout my life because he got me out and now that it’s 1-1 at least he will speak less. Honesty is important in the team and these guys (coaching staff) are doing pretty well and ensuring everyone is getting better. For me process is important and we want to accept our mistakes and learn from it," Krunal said.

Meanwhile, he was all praise for his captain KL Rahul who smashed his second IPL century this season. The man is in serious pursuit of RRs Jos Buttler who is already topping the run charts. “It was a terrific knock, leading from the front and got us to a respectable total, so all credit goes to him (KL Rahul). I had no idea about how the wicket was going. When we batted, KL was mentioning that the wicket was stopping a bit so we tried to bowl slower and ball that hard length for the new batters," he added.

Rahul’s 103 not out off 62 balls was laced with 12 fours and four sixes. The second-highest scorer was Manish Pandey with 22 as other batters failed to make a significant contribution. For MI, Jasprit Bumrah was the best bowler with 1 for 31 in 4 overs while Kieron Pollard had best figures with 2 for 8 in two overs. In the end, the target of 169 proved to be heavy as Mumbai Indians failed to chase down the total which led to their 8th successive defeat in the season-a first.

