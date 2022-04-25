IPL 2022: Krunal Pandya's Response After Dismissing Kieron Pollard Is A Must Watch

Lucknow Supergiants returned to winning ways as they beat Mumbai Indians by 36 runs to hand them their 8th loss. They were chasing a mediocre total of 160, but LSG were right on money. And it all came down to the final over where MI needed 39 runs. Although the game was as good as over, with Kieron Pollard on the crease anything could have happened. Krunal got the ball and he delivered giving away just three runs.

Meanwhile, he had bowled really well earlier and managed to pick up the wickets of Rohit Sharma and Daniel Sams. And then he managed to remove his good old friend Kieron Pollard and celebrated like never before. He jumped on the batter and also kissed his head which made for some queer viewing on TV. (You can watch the video below). Meanwhile, fans were just not happy with Pandya and made sure that they slam him for his over-the-top reaction. Pollard and Pandya are very good friends; their friendship blossomed at Mumbai Indians itself where Pandya played till last year.

Krunal Pandya was snapped up by Lucknow Supergiants at a price of INR 8.25 Cr. Krunal Pandya had fetched Rs 2 crore ahead of his debut IPL season in 2016 for Mumbai Indians before raking in a whopping Rs 8.8 crore at the IPL 2018 auctions. The same year he made his international debut in a T20I against West Indies.

The Ahmedabad-born cricketer has scored 1143 runs at 138.55 in his six seasons for Mumbai Indians, while scalping 51 wickets at an economy rate of 7.37.

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians were knocked out of Indian Premier League after losing their eighth successive match by 36 runs to Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday. Skipper KL Rahul smashed his second hundred as he guided Lucknow Super Giants to 168 for 6 and then restricted MI to 132 for 8 in 20 overs.

Rahul’s 103 not out off 62 balls was laced with 12 fours and four sixes. The second highest scorer was Manish Pandey with 22 as other batters failed to make significant contribution. For MI, Jasprit Bumrah was the best bowler with 1 for 31 in 4 overs while Kieron Pollard had best figures with 2 for 8 in two overs.

