IPL 2022: Kuldeep Yadav Takes 'Bloody Good Catch' To Dismiss Umesh Yadav For Duck | WATCH

India discard Kuldeep Yadav have had some bad time. But it seems, the times are sure a changing for this man from Kanpur. Apart from those youngsters who have made headlines, Kuldeep’s comeback has also been a story this season. He started off really well against Mumbai Indians where he picked up three wickets, and then against KKR, he was back at it, picking up four wickets for 35 runs. This included a very good catch of Umesh Yadav as well. See below.

Meanwhile, his performance caught everyone’s eye; especially his wicket of Shreyas Iyer who had smashed him for a six a ball earlier. The Twitter was set on fire by his superb match performance.

Kuldeep Yadav finally came good against Mumbai Indians, picking up three crucial wickets. In a way, he was the real man of the match as he managed to take the bigwigs: Rohit Sharma and Kieron Pollard. Had these two gone on and got a good score, it was game over for DC. But Mumbai managed to score 177 and DC, in the end, chased that down with ten balls to spare. Kuldeep looked a different bowler altogether not that one who used to play at KKR. Talking about KKR, Mohammad Kaif has slammed KKR for the handling of Spinners. He said anyone could have been under pressure had they been treated the way Kuldeep was treated.

“Kuldeep Yadav is a proven match-winner. But he is someone who also needs to be managed well. He is a bit emotional and feels low if he isn’t given the bowling or is dropped from the team," he told Sportskeeda. “The way he was treated at KKR when Dinesh Karthik and Eoin Morgan were the captains, he used to be made to sit at home and not even in the squad. When you behave like this, any match-winner feels the pressure."

