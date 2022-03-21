IPL 2022: Lasith Malinga shows that ‘he’s still got it’, Rajasthan Royals shares video of their new fast bowling coach

The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is just around the corner and all teams are actively training to clinch the silverware this year. As part of the upcoming season, former champions Mumbai Indians (MI), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Delhi Capitals (DC), and debutants Lucknow Supergiants (LSG) will form Group A alongside the Rajasthan Royals.

The Jaipur-based franchise has been struggling in the last few editions of the mega T20 tournament. They will be eager to improve their standing in this year’s IPL and the inaugural IPL champions roped in the services of former Sri Lanka pacer Lasith Malinga as the franchise’s fast bowling coach.

Malinga, who had been one of the key players for MI during his playing days, had retired from the game last year. He joins compatriot Kumar Sangakkara who is the head coach for the Rajasthan Royals. However, this will be Malinga’s maiden role as a coach in the T20 tournament. The Royals confirmed the development on their official Twitter profile earlier this month and on Sunday shared a video of the speedster hitting the nets. The 10-second footage shows the 38-year-old bowler delivering one of his signature yorkers, which predictably hits the stumps.

“Lasith Malinga, he’s still got it!" the Royals wrote along with the video.

The right-arm speedster is currently the highest wicket-taker in the history of IPL, he has 170 wickets to his name from 122 games. Malinga is also one of the very few players who represented only one franchise in the tournament; in his case, MI. The pacer won five IPL titles with the Mumbai franchise and played a crucial role in each of their title-winning campaigns. Widely regarded as one of the destructive fast bowlers during his playing days, the 38-year-old will be honing the skills of Navdeep Saini and Prasidh Krishna among other seamers in the Royals camp.

The Royals kick-off their IPL 2022 campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 29. The flamboyant Sanju Samson will lead the Pink army once again; he was one of the three players retained by the franchise, the other two being Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

In an effort to bolster their chances for another title finish, the team also roped in the services of spin aces Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal. Apart from domestic talents, They also splurged hefty sums on overseas players like Shimron Hetmyer, Rassie van der Dussen and Jimmy Neesham among others in the IPL mega auctions last month.

