IPL 2022: Leading My Home Team Special Says Gujarat Lions Skipper Hardik Pandya

On Wednesday, Ahmedabad IPL franchise officially unveiled their name, Guajarat Titans, just days ahead of the IPL 2022 Mega Auction. The name got thumbs up from skipper Hardik Pandya, he said that he thinks the name is very impactful.

The India all-rounder was drafted in for Rs 15 crore, and was appointed the skipper. Rashid Khan (Rs 15 crore), and Shubman Gill (Rs 8 crore) were their other two picks ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction which is scheduled to be held on February 12 and 13.

It will be the first time Pandya will lead an IPL side and after the name was revealed, Pandya said the name ‘Gujarat Titans’ represents the energy of the state, his home side.

“The name is great. It has an impact. And it represents the true Gujarati in us. It’s a very proud moment. My family is also happy," Hardik told Star Sports.

Hardik further went on saying that that Mumbai Indians, who gave the breakthrough in the IPL will always be close to his heart. “Obviously, before this, I played for Mumbai Indians. It will always be close to my heart. But to represent my home team and that too to lead the side is something very special. I am very happy."

Hardik plays domestic cricket for Baroda, and was a part of the Mumbai Indians squad until 2021 after which the 5-time champions decided not to retain him. He signed for the Mumbai-based franchise in 2015, and has played 92 matches. He has 1476 runs and picked up 42 wickets.

The BCCI in October 2021 had announced that CVC Capital Partners (Ahmedabad) and RPSG Ventures Ltd (Lucknow) have won the bids for the two new IPL teams. CVC Capital won the bid for Titans for a cool Rs 5,625 crores.

Gujarat Titans have roped in Ashish Nehra as head coach, Gary Kirsten mentor and batting coach, while Vikram Solanki has signed as the director of cricket.

